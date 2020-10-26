Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines and Sailors conduct a Mass Casualty Drill during MEFEX 21.1 [Image 6 of 6]

    Marines and Sailors conduct a Mass Casualty Drill during MEFEX 21.1

    UNITED STATES

    10.26.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Jonathon Wiederhold 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marines and U.S. Navy Corpsmen assigned to II Marine Support Battalion, II Marine Expeditionary Force, conduct a mass casualty drill during II Marine Expeditionary Force Training Exercise 21.1 at Fort A. P. Hill, Virginia on Oct 25, 2020. MEFEX 21.1 is a MEF level exercise consisting of approximately 1,200 Marines and Sailors across the eastern United States. The exercise is structured to simulate a deployed environment, reinforce command and control, and maintain the warfighting ability of II MEF to train, fight, and win in every clime and place. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jonathon Wiederhold)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.26.2020
    Date Posted: 10.28.2020 12:04
    Photo ID: 6405473
    VIRIN: 201025-M-PR426-135
    Resolution: 4632x3706
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: US
    This work, Marines and Sailors conduct a Mass Casualty Drill during MEFEX 21.1 [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Jonathon Wiederhold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    II Marine Expeditionary Force
    II MEF
    II MIG
    II MEF Information Group
    II MSB
    II Marine Support Battalion
    MEFEX 21.1

