Marines and Sailors conduct a Mass Casualty Drill during MEFEX 21.1

U.S. Marines and U.S. Navy Corpsmen assigned to II Marine Support Battalion, II Marine Expeditionary Force, conduct a mass casualty drill during II Marine Expeditionary Force Training Exercise 21.1 at Fort A. P. Hill, Virginia on Oct 25, 2020. MEFEX 21.1 is a MEF level exercise consisting of approximately 1,200 Marines and Sailors across the eastern United States. The exercise is structured to simulate a deployed environment, reinforce command and control, and maintain the warfighting ability of II MEF to train, fight, and win in every clime and place. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jonathon Wiederhold)

