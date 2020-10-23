201023-N-XL376-1063

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    10.23.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    CARIBBEAN SEA (October 23, 2020) – Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Diego G. Nava, left, and Yeoman 1st Class Zachary M. Makosky, the ship’s designated search and rescue (SAR) swimmer, pack a medical evacuation litter during a man overboard drill aboard the Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110), Oct. 23, 2020. William P. Lawrence is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maria G. Llanos/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2020
    Date Posted: 10.28.2020 10:10
    Photo ID: 6405400
    Resolution: 3127x2234
    Size: 694.96 KB
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    US Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM)

    TAGS

    comusnavso
    USS William P. Lawrence
    DDG 110
    fourth fleet
    counter illicit drug trafficking

