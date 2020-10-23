201023-N-XL376-1063

CARIBBEAN SEA (October 23, 2020) – Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Diego G. Nava, left, and Yeoman 1st Class Zachary M. Makosky, the ship’s designated search and rescue (SAR) swimmer, pack a medical evacuation litter during a man overboard drill aboard the Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110), Oct. 23, 2020. William P. Lawrence is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maria G. Llanos/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.23.2020 Date Posted: 10.28.2020 10:10 Photo ID: 6405400 VIRIN: 201023-N-XL376-1063 Resolution: 3127x2234 Size: 694.96 KB Location: CARIBBEAN SEA Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 201023-N-XL376-1063 [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.