Seabees Construct Diego Garcia Tension Fabric Structure

201021-N-HI746-1005 DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Oct. 21, 2020) Construction Electrician Constructionman Jordan Altiery, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3’s Detail Diego Garcia, drills holes for anchor bolts to secure the base rails for the door frame of a tension fabric structure. The structure will support Pacific Air Forces war reserve materiel by providing a weather-resistant and securable storage area. NMCB-3 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. The battalion stands ready to complete assigned tasking, support Humanitarian Aid/Disaster Relief and Major Combat Operations throughout the area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Construction Electrician Constructionman Derek Hughes/Released)

