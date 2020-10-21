Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Seabees Construct Diego Garcia Tension Fabric Structure [Image 4 of 4]

    Seabees Construct Diego Garcia Tension Fabric Structure

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    10.21.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3

    201021-N-HI746-1005 DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Oct. 21, 2020) Construction Electrician Constructionman Jordan Altiery, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3’s Detail Diego Garcia, drills holes for anchor bolts to secure the base rails for the door frame of a tension fabric structure. The structure will support Pacific Air Forces war reserve materiel by providing a weather-resistant and securable storage area. NMCB-3 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. The battalion stands ready to complete assigned tasking, support Humanitarian Aid/Disaster Relief and Major Combat Operations throughout the area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Construction Electrician Constructionman Derek Hughes/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.21.2020
    Date Posted: 10.28.2020 08:03
    Photo ID: 6405167
    VIRIN: 201021-N-HI746-1005
    Resolution: 3551x2663
    Size: 967.99 KB
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seabees Construct Diego Garcia Tension Fabric Structure [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Seabees Construct Diego Garcia Tension Fabric Structure
    Seabees Construct Diego Garcia Tension Fabric Structure
    Seabees Construct Diego Garcia Tension Fabric Structure
    Seabees Construct Diego Garcia Tension Fabric Structure

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Seabees
    NMCB-3
    tension fabric structure
    U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT