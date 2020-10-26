Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lightning Challenge 2020 [Image 5 of 5]

    Lightning Challenge 2020

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. James May 

    47th Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force Tactical Air Control Party (TACP) specialist climbs down an obstacle course ladder during the 2020 Lightning Challenge at Fort Hood, Texas, Oct. 26, 2020. TACP Airmen are a physically and technically elite part of the Air Force Special Operations Warfare that acts as a critical node in Joint All-Domain Command and Control. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. JT May III)

    Date Taken: 10.26.2020
    Date Posted: 10.28.2020 07:31
    Photo ID: 6405156
    VIRIN: 201026-F-ZM606-026
    Resolution: 2100x1778
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lightning Challenge 2020 [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt James May, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Controlled Vocabulary

    Special Operations

    Tactical Air Control Party
    JTAC
    TACP
    Special Operations
    AFRS
    93d AGOW
    93d Air Ground Operations Wing
    93 AGOW
    Air Force Special Warfare
    LC2020
    330th RCS
    2020 Lightning Challenge

