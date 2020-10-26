A U.S. Air Force Tactical Air Control Party (TACP) specialist climbs down an obstacle course ladder during the 2020 Lightning Challenge at Fort Hood, Texas, Oct. 26, 2020. TACP Airmen are a physically and technically elite part of the Air Force Special Operations Warfare that acts as a critical node in Joint All-Domain Command and Control. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. JT May III)
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2020 07:31
|Photo ID:
|6405156
|VIRIN:
|201026-F-ZM606-026
|Resolution:
|2100x1778
|Size:
|1.74 MB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Lightning Challenge 2020 [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt James May, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
