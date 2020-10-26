Rika Osada, business and nonprofit liaison for the Non Appropriated Fund Support Management Division of Camp Zama’s Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, poses for a photo in her office at Camp Zama, Japan, Oct. 26.
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2020 00:30
|Photo ID:
|6404976
|VIRIN:
|201028-A-IT218-002
|Resolution:
|4288x2848
|Size:
|7.03 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Camp Zama FMWR helps entrepreneurs form home-based businesses [Image 5 of 5], by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Camp Zama FMWR helps entrepreneurs form home-based businesses
LEAVE A COMMENT