    John Paul Jones conducts RAS [Image 2 of 2]

    ARABIAN GULF

    10.25.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aja Jackson 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    201025-N-XG173-1016 ARABIAN GULF (Oct. 25, 2020) Sailors stand watch in the pilot house of the guided-missile destroyer USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53) during a replenishment-at-sea in the Arabian Gulf, Oct. 25. John Paul Jones is part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aja Bleu Jackson)

    Date Taken: 10.25.2020
    Date Posted: 10.27.2020 15:52
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    Arabian Gulf
    USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53)
    replenishment-at-sea

