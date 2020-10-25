John Paul Jones conducts RAS

201025-N-XG173-1016 ARABIAN GULF (Oct. 25, 2020) Sailors stand watch in the pilot house of the guided-missile destroyer USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53) during a replenishment-at-sea in the Arabian Gulf, Oct. 25. John Paul Jones is part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aja Bleu Jackson)

