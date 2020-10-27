Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Airmen workout at Travis AFB, PT assessments pushed to Jan. 2021 [Image 3 of 3]

    Airmen workout at Travis AFB, PT assessments pushed to Jan. 2021

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2020

    Photo by Nicholas Pilch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen from the 60th Logistics Readiness Squadron workout on a track at Travis Air Force Base, California, Oct. 27, 2020. Air Force officials announced in September that physical fitness assessments will resume Jan. 1, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2020
    Date Posted: 10.27.2020 13:58
    Photo ID: 6404072
    VIRIN: 201027-F-UO290-1054
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.62 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen workout at Travis AFB, PT assessments pushed to Jan. 2021 [Image 3 of 3], by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Airmen workout at Travis AFB, PT assessments pushed to Jan. 2021
    Airmen workout at Travis AFB, PT assessments pushed to Jan. 2021
    Airmen workout at Travis AFB, PT assessments pushed to Jan. 2021

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Physical Fitness
    PT
    TAFB
    PT Tests
    Readyaf

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT