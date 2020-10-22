Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO Airdrop [Image 5 of 5]

    NATO Airdrop

    BY, GERMANY

    10.22.2020

    Photo by Spc. Austin Riel 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Senior Airman Clayton Thomlinson, assigned to the 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Ramstein Air Base, packs up a parachute after an airdrop on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Oct. 22, 2020. This flight was the German air force’s first ever high-velocity container delivery system airdrop out of the A400M, and was proof of concept for NATO aircraft to participate in Agile Combat Employment within the European Theater. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Austin Riel)

    Date Taken: 10.22.2020
    Date Posted: 10.27.2020 04:54
    Photo ID: 6403412
    VIRIN: 201022-A-BA691-0052
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 30.84 MB
    Location: BY, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NATO Airdrop [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Austin Riel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    86th Airlift Wing
    U.S. Army
    USAREUR
    StrongEurope
    7th Army Training Command

