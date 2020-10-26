Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines establish MECC during Keen Sword 21

    CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.26.2020

    Photo by Sgt. David Staten 

    3rd Marine Division   

    U.S. Marines with Headquarters Battalion, 3d Marine Division, establish a mobile command post for exercise Keen Sword on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 27, 2020. The command post is built on a mobile expandable container configuration, which represents a future concept providing a faster and more tactical approach for commanding and controlling units in a distributed maritime environment. Keen Sword is a bilateral exercise taking place across Japan, providing realistic training opportunities to strengthen readiness and interoperability with the Japan Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. David Staten)

