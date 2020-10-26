Marines establish MECC during Keen Sword 21

U.S. Marines with Headquarters Battalion, 3d Marine Division, establish a mobile command post for exercise Keen Sword on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 27, 2020. The command post is built on a mobile expandable container configuration, which represents a future concept providing a faster and more tactical approach for commanding and controlling units in a distributed maritime environment. Keen Sword is a bilateral exercise taking place across Japan, providing realistic training opportunities to strengthen readiness and interoperability with the Japan Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. David Staten)
Date Taken:
|10.26.2020
Date Posted:
|10.27.2020 04:52
Location:
|CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JP
