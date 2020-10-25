Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    35th AMU gear up for training [Image 6 of 6]

    35th AMU gear up for training

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 43, SOUTH KOREA

    10.25.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessica Blair 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Wesley Schalk, 35th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, stands near an F-16 Fighting Falcon on the flightline at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 25, 2020. Airmen from the 8th Fighter Wing generated jets during a routine training event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Blair)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.25.2020
    Date Posted: 10.26.2020 20:25
    Photo ID: 6403039
    VIRIN: 201025-F-EZ112-0071
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 43, KR
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 35th AMU gear up for training [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jessica Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    35th AMU gear up for training
    35th AMU gear up for training
    35th AMU gear up for training
    35th AMU gear up for training
    35th AMU gear up for training
    35th AMU gear up for training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    8th Fighter Wing
    Kunsan
    Wolf Pack

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT