Senior Airman Wesley Schalk, 35th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, stands near an F-16 Fighting Falcon on the flightline at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 25, 2020. Airmen from the 8th Fighter Wing generated jets during a routine training event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Blair)
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.26.2020 20:25
|Photo ID:
|6403039
|VIRIN:
|201025-F-EZ112-0071
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|1.84 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, 43, KR
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 35th AMU gear up for training [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jessica Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
