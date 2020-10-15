Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Practicing Perfection: NAVSUP's postal teams in Europe ensure warfighters' voices are heard during election season [Image 1 of 2]

    Practicing Perfection: NAVSUP's postal teams in Europe ensure warfighters' voices are heard during election season

    GREECE

    10.15.2020

    Photo by Joseph Yanik 

    Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella

    One of Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) postal clerks in Europe, Chrystalla Horianopoulou, completes a receipt form for a postal customer who hand-delivered an absentee ballot October 15, 2020 at the Enterprise's aerial mail terminal (AMT) located at the international airport in Athens. The receipt includes a tracking number so that the customer can monitor the ballots movement to his state's election office. (U.S. Navy photo by Joel Lee/released)

