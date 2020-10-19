CLDJ visits Djibouti Ministry of Labor

Djibouti, Djibouti – Capt. Kyle Schuman (right), commanding officer of Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ), discusses Djibouti labor laws with Djibouti Minister of Labor, Isman Ibrahim Robleh (left), and his staff at the Djibouti Ministry of Labor, Oct. 19, 2020. The meeting was held in order to designate points of contact between CLDJ, one of the largest employers in Djibouti, and the Ministry and to create an information sharing plan for common labor issues that may involve Camp Lemonnier. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Colin Sens)

