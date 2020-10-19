Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CLDJ visits Djibouti Ministry of Labor [Image 3 of 4]

    CLDJ visits Djibouti Ministry of Labor

    DJIBOUTI

    10.19.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Colin Sens 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    Djibouti, Djibouti – Capt. Kyle Schuman (right), commanding officer of Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ), discusses Djibouti labor laws with Djibouti Minister of Labor, Isman Ibrahim Robleh (left), and his staff at the Djibouti Ministry of Labor, Oct. 19, 2020. The meeting was held in order to designate points of contact between CLDJ, one of the largest employers in Djibouti, and the Ministry and to create an information sharing plan for common labor issues that may involve Camp Lemonnier. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Colin Sens)

    This work, CLDJ visits Djibouti Ministry of Labor [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Colin Sens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

