Agile Flag 21-1: A historian to remember

U.S. Air Force Chrissie Reilly, 366th Fighter Wing historian, holds her notebook while standing in the mobile operating base during Agile Flag 21-1 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida. Reilly conducts interviews, records observations and collects images that can be used for after-action reports and archived for historical record. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Kobialka)

