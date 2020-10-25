U.S. Air Force Chrissie Reilly, 366th Fighter Wing historian, holds her notebook while standing in the mobile operating base during Agile Flag 21-1 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida. Reilly conducts interviews, records observations and collects images that can be used for after-action reports and archived for historical record. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Kobialka)
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.25.2020 20:44
|Photo ID:
|6401578
|VIRIN:
|201025-F-MM641-2004
|Resolution:
|3912x4890
|Size:
|2.01 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Agile Flag 21-1: A historian to remember [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Andrew Kobialka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT