    Agile Flag 21-1: A historian to remember [Image 1 of 2]

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Kobialka 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chrissie Reilly, 366th Fighter Wing historian, holds her notebook while standing in the mobile operating base during Agile Flag 21-1 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida. Reilly conducts interviews, records observations and collects images that can be used for after-action reports and archived for historical record. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Kobialka)

    Date Taken: 10.25.2020
    Date Posted: 10.25.2020 20:44
    Photo ID: 6401578
    VIRIN: 201025-F-MM641-2004
    Resolution: 3912x4890
    Size: 2.01 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    This work, Agile Flag 21-1: A historian to remember [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Andrew Kobialka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

