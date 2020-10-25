Contractors from Broadkill 2020 response identify oil debris for removal

A member of a contracted oil spill response organization cleans oily debris from Slaughter Beach in Delaware as part of the Broadkill 2020 oil spill response, Oct. 25, 2020. The Coast Guard and the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control are working together to identify areas where tar balls and oily debris are making landfall to facilitate an effective clean up.(U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Isaac Cross.)

