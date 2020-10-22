U.K. Brigadier Andy Cox Officially Welcomed to 1st Armored Division

Soldiers fold the U.S. flag during a formal Retreat ceremony welcoming Brigadier Andy D. Cox, MBE, U.K. Army, and his family to the 1st Armored Division on Iron Soldier Field October 22. Brigadier Cox will serve as the Deputy Commanding General-Maneuver for at least the next two years as part of the U.S. Army's Military Personnel Exchange Program. He is only the third British officer to hold this position in 1AD's history. The MPEP selects the most qualified Noncommissioned and Commissioned Officers to serve in partner nation units in order to facilitate joint understanding, training, and knowledge of each other's military tactics. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Brown-Bell)

