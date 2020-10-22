Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.K. Brigadier Andy Cox Officially Welcomed to 1st Armored Division [Image 3 of 3]

    U.K. Brigadier Andy Cox Officially Welcomed to 1st Armored Division

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Brown-Bell 

    1st Armored Division

    Soldiers fold the U.S. flag during a formal Retreat ceremony welcoming Brigadier Andy D. Cox, MBE, U.K. Army, and his family to the 1st Armored Division on Iron Soldier Field October 22. Brigadier Cox will serve as the Deputy Commanding General-Maneuver for at least the next two years as part of the U.S. Army's Military Personnel Exchange Program. He is only the third British officer to hold this position in 1AD's history. The MPEP selects the most qualified Noncommissioned and Commissioned Officers to serve in partner nation units in order to facilitate joint understanding, training, and knowledge of each other's military tactics. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Brown-Bell)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.K. Brigadier Andy Cox Officially Welcomed to 1st Armored Division [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Nicholas Brown-Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

