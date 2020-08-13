156th Combat Comms test equipment

U.S. Airmen with the 156th Combat Communications Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, set up a ground antenna transmit and receive (GATR) ball, part of the small communications package at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Aug. 13, 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)

Date Taken: 08.13.2020
Location: CAROLINA, PR, PR