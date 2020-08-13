Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    156th Combat Comms test equipment [Image 1 of 5]

    156th Combat Comms test equipment

    CAROLINA, PR, PUERTO RICO

    08.13.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Rafael Rosa 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Airmen with the 156th Combat Communications Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, set up a ground antenna transmit and receive (GATR) ball, part of the small communications package at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Aug. 13, 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 156th Combat Comms test equipment [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Rafael Rosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

