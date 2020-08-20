Selfridge Defenders train for hostile fire scenario

Airman 1st Class Caylin Wilson and Senior Airman Scott Kultala react to hostile fire during a casualty evacuation exercise at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan on August 21, 2020. The defenders from the 127th Security Forces Squadron had the opportunity to practice combat skills with other 127th Security Forces Squadron members. The Airmen took part of a casuality evacuation scenario. ( U.S. Air National Guard photo by Terry L. Atwell )
