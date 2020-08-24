Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Office Call [Image 23 of 24]

    Office Call

    CAMP MABRY, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2020

    Photo by Charles E. Spirtos 

    Texas Military Department

    Major General Greg Chaney, the Deputy Adjutant General - Army, hosts Texas Secretary of State Ruth Hughs at Camp Mabry in Austin, Texas on August 24, 2020. Secretary Hughs visited with the delegation from the Arab Republic of Egypt in preparation for the signing ceremony proclaiming the start of the Egypt-Texas state partnership program.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2020
    Date Posted: 08.25.2020 10:11
    Photo ID: 6327277
    VIRIN: 200824-Z-QX658-1644
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 10.08 MB
    Location: CAMP MABRY, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Office Call [Image 24 of 24], by Charles E. Spirtos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    State partnership program signing event
    Signing Ceremony
    State partnership program signing event
    State partnership program signing event
    New partnerships
    New partnerships
    New partnerships
    Texas Delegation
    Texas Congressional Delegation Visits Camp Mabry
    Texas Congressional Delegation Visits Camp Mabry
    Texas Congressional Delegation Visits Camp Mabry
    Texas Congressional Delegation Visits Camp Mabry
    Texas Congressional Delegation Visits Camp Mabry
    Texas Congressional Delegation Visits Camp Mabry
    Texas Congressional Delegation Visits Camp Mabry
    Texas Congressional Delegation Visits Camp Mabry
    Texas Congressional Delegation Visits Camp Mabry
    Texas Delegation
    Texas Delegation
    Texas Delegation
    Whole of society briefing
    Office Call
    Office Call
    Office Call

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    National Guard Bureau
    Egypt
    State Partnership Program
    Texas National Guard
    Texas
    Texas Army National Guard
    National Guard
    Texas Military Department
    Major General Tracy R. Norris
    Arab Republic of Egypt

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT