Office Call

Major General Greg Chaney, the Deputy Adjutant General - Army, hosts Texas Secretary of State Ruth Hughs at Camp Mabry in Austin, Texas on August 24, 2020. Secretary Hughs visited with the delegation from the Arab Republic of Egypt in preparation for the signing ceremony proclaiming the start of the Egypt-Texas state partnership program.

