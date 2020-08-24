Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arizona Army Reserve nurse part of Federal COVID-19 response [Image 2 of 2]

    Arizona Army Reserve nurse part of Federal COVID-19 response

    CORPUS CHRISTIE, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    Maj. Jennifer Blocker, an Army Reserve nurse from Glendale, Ariz., is mobilized with an Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force assigned to CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi-Shoreline in Corpus Christi, Texas as part of the Department of Defense support to COVID-19. The task force is supporting U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency in support of the whole-of America COVID-19 response.

