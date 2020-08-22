Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CRS 3 Refueling Alongside LCS 10 [Image 1 of 2]

    CRS 3 Refueling Alongside LCS 10

    GUAM

    08.22.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander Task Force 75

    200822-N-LH273-1320 NAVAL BASE GUAM (Aug. 22, 2020) A Mark VI patrol Boat attached to Coastal Riverine Squadron 3 pulls alongside the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) while conducting a simulated refueling exercise on Naval Base Guam. CRS 3 is assigned to Coastal Riverine Group 1, Detachment Guam, which conducts maritime security operations across the full spectrum of naval, joint and combined operations providing additional capabilities of port security, embarked security, and theater security cooperation in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Adam Brock)

