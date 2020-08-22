CRS 3 Refueling Alongside LCS 10

200822-N-LH273-1320 NAVAL BASE GUAM (Aug. 22, 2020) A Mark VI patrol Boat attached to Coastal Riverine Squadron 3 pulls alongside the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) while conducting a simulated refueling exercise on Naval Base Guam. CRS 3 is assigned to Coastal Riverine Group 1, Detachment Guam, which conducts maritime security operations across the full spectrum of naval, joint and combined operations providing additional capabilities of port security, embarked security, and theater security cooperation in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Adam Brock)

