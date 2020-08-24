Citadel Pacific on CFAS 2020

SASEBO, Japan (Aug. 24, 2020) – Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Zabyan Solivan, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo’s security forces, holds a simulated suspect at gunpoint during an entry control point breach drill as part of Citadel Pacific onboard CFAS Aug. 24, 2020. Citadel Pacific is an annual exercise designed to enhance the training, readiness and capability of Navy Security Forces to respond to threats to Navy installations and units. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala)

