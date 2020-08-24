Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Citadel Pacific on CFAS 2020 [Image 2 of 3]

    Citadel Pacific on CFAS 2020

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    08.24.2020

    Photo by Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    SASEBO, Japan (Aug. 24, 2020) – Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Zabyan Solivan, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo’s security forces, holds a simulated suspect at gunpoint during an entry control point breach drill as part of Citadel Pacific onboard CFAS Aug. 24, 2020. Citadel Pacific is an annual exercise designed to enhance the training, readiness and capability of Navy Security Forces to respond to threats to Navy installations and units. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala)

