CFAS Citadel Pacific 2020

SASEBO, Japan (Aug. 24, 2020) Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Chief Staff Officer Cmdr. Douglas Kennedy oversees an entry control point breach drill as part of Citadel Pacific 2020 onboard CFAS Aug. 24, 2020. Citadel Pacific is an annual exercise designed to enhance the training, readiness and capability of Navy Security Forces to respond to threats to Navy installations and units. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Geoffrey P. Barham)

