    CFAS Citadel Pacific 2020 [Image 1 of 4]

    CFAS Citadel Pacific 2020

    JAPAN

    08.24.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Geoffrey Barham 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    SASEBO, Japan (Aug. 24, 2020) Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Chief Staff Officer Cmdr. Douglas Kennedy oversees an entry control point breach drill as part of Citadel Pacific 2020 onboard CFAS Aug. 24, 2020. Citadel Pacific is an annual exercise designed to enhance the training, readiness and capability of Navy Security Forces to respond to threats to Navy installations and units. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Geoffrey P. Barham)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAS Citadel Pacific 2020 [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Geoffrey Barham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

