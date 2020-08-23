Major Kimberly Baird, Texas Military Department J5, and William Duff, Director of the State Partnership Program for the Texas Military Department, receive a delegation from the Embassy of the Arab Republic of Egypt in Washington, DC at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on August 23, 2020. The visit is intended to celebrate the new State Partnership between Texas and Egypt.



The National Guard State Partnership Program (SPP) supports the security cooperation objectives of the United States and the Geographic Combatant Commands (GCC) by developing enduring relationships with partner countries and carrying out activities to build partner capacity, improve interoperability, and enhance U.S. access and influence while increasing the readiness of U.S. and partner forces to meet emerging challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Charles E. Spirtos)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.23.2020 Date Posted: 08.23.2020 Photo ID: 6325103 This work, Egyptian Delegation Reception [Image 5 of 5], by Charles E. Spirtos, identified by DVIDS