JPM Fire Drill Evaluation

SAN DIEGO (August 13, 2020) Sailors assigned to San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) participate in a fire drill evolution with representatives from Southwest Regional Maintenance Center (SWRMC), Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) and San Diego Fire Department August 13. John P. Murtha is currently homeported at Naval Base San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Curtis D. Spencer.)

