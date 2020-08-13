Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JPM Fire Drill Evaluation [Image 2 of 3]

    JPM Fire Drill Evaluation

    SAN DIEGO, AL, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Curtis Spencer 

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26)

    SAN DIEGO (August 13, 2020) Sailors assigned to San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) participate in a fire drill evolution with representatives from Southwest Regional Maintenance Center (SWRMC), Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) and San Diego Fire Department August 13. John P. Murtha is currently homeported at Naval Base San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Curtis D. Spencer.)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2020
    Date Posted: 08.23.2020 12:43
    Photo ID: 6324987
    VIRIN: 200813-N-MT581-1066
    Resolution: 4114x4412
    Size: 615.81 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, AL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JPM Fire Drill Evaluation [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Curtis Spencer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS
    LPD
    amphibious transport dock ship
    3RD FLEET
    San Antonio-class
    Navy
    US Navy
    LPD 26
    USS John P. Murtha
    United States Navy
    United States Ship
    Make a Difference
    John P. Murtha
    JPM
    Mighty Mighty Murtha
    JPM Family
    Warship26

