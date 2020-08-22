Coast Guard prepares for Tropical Storms Marco and Laura

Seaman Logan Stockton makes preparations around Coast Guard Station New Orleans ahead of Tropical Storms Marco and Laura arriving to the Gulf Coast, New Orleans, August 22, 2020. In addition to checking crew and equipment readiness, the crew removes any outdoor items that may present a missile hazard during a storm, such as these fuel containers. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Josephine Foster)

Date Taken: 08.22.2020
Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US