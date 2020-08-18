Two NCNG Aviators earn the Distinguished Flying Cross with Valor

Airmen and Soldiers from across the country gathered at the North Carolina National Guard Joint Force Headquarters in Raleigh, North Carolina, to witness Capt. Stephen Scott, and Chief Warrant Officer 4 Eric Carver, both of the 1-130th Attack Reconnaissance Battalion (1-130th ARB) receive the Distinguished Flying Cross with Valor award on August 18, 2020.

