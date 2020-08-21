Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Germantown (LSD 42) Departs Okinawa, Japan [Image 13 of 13]

    USS Germantown (LSD 42) Departs Okinawa, Japan

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.21.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Taylor M DiMartino 

    USS Germantown (LSD 42)

    OKINAWA, Japan (Aug. 21, 2020) Sailors man the rails on the fo’c’sle as the amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42) gets underway during a sea and anchor evolution. Germantown, part of America Expeditionary Strike Group, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit team is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serves as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor DiMartino)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2020
    Date Posted: 08.23.2020 04:48
    Photo ID: 6324904
    VIRIN: 200821-N-CL550-1414
    Resolution: 5463x2793
    Size: 5.25 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Germantown (LSD 42) Departs Okinawa, Japan [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Taylor M DiMartino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Germantown (LSD 42) Departs Okinawa, Japan
    USS Germantown (LSD 42) Departs Okinawa, Japan
    USS Germantown (LSD 42) Departs Okinawa, Japan
    USS Germantown (LSD 42) Departs Okinawa, Japan
    USS Germantown (LSD 42) Departs Okinawa, Japan
    USS Germantown (LSD 42) Departs Okinawa, Japan
    USS Germantown (LSD 42) Departs Okinawa, Japan
    USS Germantown (LSD 42) Departs Okinawa, Japan
    USS Germantown (LSD 42) Departs Okinawa, Japan
    USS Germantown (LSD 42) Departs Okinawa, Japan
    USS Germantown (LSD 42) Departs Okinawa, Japan
    USS Germantown (LSD 42) Departs Okinawa, Japan
    USS Germantown (LSD 42) Departs Okinawa, Japan

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    security
    stability
    deck department
    underway
    capability
    line handling
    USS Germantown (LSD 42)
    readiness
    training
    Whidbey Island-class
    lethality
    PresenceMatters
    FightTonight
    ForgedByTheSea
    USINDOPACOM
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    FreeAndOpen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT