Sailors Conduct Daily Operations Aboard USS Germantown (LSD 42)

OKINAWA, Japan (Aug. 21, 2020) Hull Maintenance Technician 2nd Class Christopher Daum, from Gresptown, Md., stick-welds a railing aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42). Germantown, part of America Expeditionary Strike Group, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit team is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serves as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Fireman Thanh Le)

Date Taken: 08.21.2020 Date Posted: 08.23.2020