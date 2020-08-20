Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Taking Cover [Image 9 of 13]

    Taking Cover

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    08.20.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Shawn Pierce 

    Joint Multinational Readiness Center

    U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct combat operations during Saber Junction 20 on Aug. 20, 2020. Saber Junction 20 is a 7th Army Training Command-conducted, U.S. Army Europe-directed annual exercise designed to assess the readiness of the U.S. Army's 173rd Airborne Brigade to execute unified land operations in a joint, combined environment, and to promote interoperability with participating allies and partner nations. This year's exercise will take place primarily at 7ATC's Grafenwoehr and Hohenfels Training Areas in Bavaria. U.S. military forces stationed in Europe routinely conduct these types of exercises with allied and partner nations to enhance interoperability and readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Shawn Pierce)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2020
    Date Posted: 08.23.2020 02:41
    Photo ID: 6324836
    VIRIN: 200820-A-YD090-1082
    Resolution: 5263x3177
    Size: 2.56 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Taking Cover [Image 13 of 13], by CPL Shawn Pierce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

