    Do your part: P-S GAR recycling information

    SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2020

    Photo by Airman Amanda Lovelace 

    50th Space Wing Public Affairs

    According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, recycling has plenty of benefits, such as: reducing the amount of waste sent to landfills and incinerators, increasing economic security by tapping a domestic source of materials, supporting American manufacturing and conserving valuable resources. Do your part by utilizing the various recycling methods on Peterson and Schriever Air Force Bases. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Airman 1st Class Amanda Lovelace)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2020
    Date Posted: 08.21.2020 17:30
    Photo ID: 6323980
    VIRIN: 200819-F-PJ004-1003
    Resolution: 1200x3000
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Do your part: P-S GAR recycling information, by Amn Amanda Lovelace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    recycle
    graphic
    infographic

