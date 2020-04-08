Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Construction of new military family housing nearly complete at Fort McCoy [Image 13 of 14]

    Construction of new military family housing nearly complete at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2020

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                       

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Workers with contractor Relyant Global LLC of Maryville, Tenn., continue work on a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-led project Aug. 4, 2020, to build seven new military family housing units at the South Post Housing area in this aerial view at Fort McCoy, Wis. A contract of $6.6 million was awarded to Relyant Global in May 2019, and the notice to proceed with work was acknowledged in June 2019. A project completion date for the housing should be sometime in summer 2020. The construction includes building three four-bedroom and four three-bedroom houses. Work includes site preparation work, utilities and pavement construction, and electrical and natural-gas systems installation. The Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Housing Division manages military housing at the installation. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2020
    Date Posted: 08.21.2020 17:50
    Photo ID: 6323977
    VIRIN: 200804-A-OK556-312
    Resolution: 3864x2541
    Size: 2.19 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Construction of new military family housing nearly complete at Fort McCoy [Image 14 of 14], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Construction of new military family housing nearly complete at Fort McCoy

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Army housing
    military family housing
    Relyant Global LLC
    Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Housing Division
    new family housing

