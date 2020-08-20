Lt. Col. William Poulson, Maintenance Squadron Commander, 185th Air Refueling Wing, stands next to his father Judge Jeffrey Poulson. Judge Poulson was instrumental in creating the first Veterans Court in Iowa in Woodbury County and continues as the presiding judge.
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2020 17:27
|Photo ID:
|6323960
|VIRIN:
|200820-Z-OH907-006
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|5.43 MB
|Location:
|SIOUX CITY, IA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Doran gets recognized for service [Image 6 of 6], by CPT Samuel Otto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
