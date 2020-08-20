Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Doran gets recognized for service

    Doran gets recognized for service

    SIOUX CITY, IA, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2020

    Photo by Capt. Samuel Otto 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division

    Lt. Col. William Poulson, Maintenance Squadron Commander, 185th Air Refueling Wing, stands next to his father Judge Jeffrey Poulson. Judge Poulson was instrumental in creating the first Veterans Court in Iowa in Woodbury County and continues as the presiding judge.

