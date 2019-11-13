Lt. Cmdr. N. Cody Schaal is a Navy Industrial Hygiene Officer, Deputy Director of the Environmental Health Effects Laboratory, and the Occupational Environmental Health Department Head, Naval Medical Research Unit Dayton (NAMRU-Dayton). Schaal is in one of NAMRU-Dayton’s operational exposure labs where scientists can simultaneously test chemical exposures with environmental stressors to assess potential health effects.
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2019
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2020 16:19
|Photo ID:
|6323784
|VIRIN:
|191113-N-IG594-0022
|Resolution:
|1024x512
|Size:
|86.8 KB
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Scientist: Lt. Cmdr. N. Cody Schaal, by Megan Mudersbach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Navy Scientist: Lieutenant Commander N. Cody Schaal
LEAVE A COMMENT