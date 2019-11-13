Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Scientist: Lt. Cmdr. N. Cody Schaal

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2019

    Photo by Megan Mudersbach 

    Naval Medical Research Unit Dayton

    Lt. Cmdr. N. Cody Schaal is a Navy Industrial Hygiene Officer, Deputy Director of the Environmental Health Effects Laboratory, and the Occupational Environmental Health Department Head, Naval Medical Research Unit Dayton (NAMRU-Dayton). Schaal is in one of NAMRU-Dayton’s operational exposure labs where scientists can simultaneously test chemical exposures with environmental stressors to assess potential health effects.

