    Fairchild houses Travis KC-10s amid wildfire evacuation

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Lawrence Sena 

    92d Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extenders from Travis Air Force Base, California, sit on the flightline at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Aug. 20, 2020. The KC-10s and Airmen from Travis evacuated due to the LNU Lightning Complex Fire near Travis Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Lawrence Sena)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2020
    Date Posted: 08.21.2020 14:29
    Photo ID: 6323592
    VIRIN: 200820-F-WH061-1162
    Resolution: 7246x5176
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

