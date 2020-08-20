U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extenders from Travis Air Force Base, California, sit on the flightline at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Aug. 20, 2020. The KC-10s and Airmen from Travis evacuated due to the LNU Lightning Complex Fire near Travis Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Lawrence Sena)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.20.2020 Date Posted: 08.21.2020 14:29 Photo ID: 6323592 VIRIN: 200820-F-WH061-1162 Resolution: 7246x5176 Size: 1.4 MB Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fairchild houses Travis KC-10s amid wildfire evacuation [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Lawrence Sena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.