U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extenders from Travis Air Force Base, California, sit on the flightline at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Aug. 20, 2020. The KC-10s and Airmen from Travis evacuated due to the LNU Lightning Complex Fire near Travis Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Lawrence Sena)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2020 14:29
|Photo ID:
|6323592
|VIRIN:
|200820-F-WH061-1162
|Resolution:
|7246x5176
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fairchild houses Travis KC-10s amid wildfire evacuation [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Lawrence Sena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
