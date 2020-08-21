Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SWESC Great Lakes Holds Staff Appreciation Picnic [Image 3 of 5]

    SWESC Great Lakes Holds Staff Appreciation Picnic

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2020

    Photo by Brian Walsh 

    Training Support Center Great Lakes

    GREAT LAKES, Ill. (August 21, 2020) Sailors at Surface Warfare Engineering School Command Great Lakes work hard setting up for the staff appreciation day picnic August 21. The day is to celebrate staff who work around the clock to maintain the health and well-being of Sailors while completing the mission of providing professional education and training in support of Surface Navy requirements that prepare enlisted Sailors to serve at sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Brian Walsh/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2020
    Date Posted: 08.21.2020 11:28
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SWESC Great Lakes Holds Staff Appreciation Picnic [Image 5 of 5], by Brian Walsh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Picnic
    Staff Appreciation Day
    Surface Warfare Engineering School Command Great Lakes
    SWESC Great Lakes

