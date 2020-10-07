Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Schriever listens, learns with Crucial Conversations

    SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Whitely 

    50th Space Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen attend the fifth Crucial Conversations panel hosted by Chief Master Sgt. Boston Alexander, Peterson-Schriever Garrison command chief, July 10, 2020, at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado. Alexander plans to host the conversation weekly and it is open to all of Team Schriever. Space is limited due to COVID-19, so Airmen must respond to the email sent out each week with their intent to attend. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Whitely)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Schriever listens, learns with Crucial Conversations, by A1C Jonathan Whitely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

