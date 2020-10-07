Schriever listens, learns with Crucial Conversations

Airmen attend the fifth Crucial Conversations panel hosted by Chief Master Sgt. Boston Alexander, Peterson-Schriever Garrison command chief, July 10, 2020, at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado. Alexander plans to host the conversation weekly and it is open to all of Team Schriever. Space is limited due to COVID-19, so Airmen must respond to the email sent out each week with their intent to attend. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Whitely)

