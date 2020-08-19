Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Ralph Johnson Sailors conduct maintenance [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Ralph Johnson Sailors conduct maintenance

    ARABIAN GULF

    08.19.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Collier 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    200819-N-FP334-1014 ARABIAN GULF (Aug. 19, 2020) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 3rd Class Joseph Simonton, from Highland, Calif., assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114), tightens a pump shield. Ralph Johnson is part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Collier/RELEASED)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2020
    Date Posted: 08.21.2020 07:30
    Photo ID: 6322928
    VIRIN: 200819-N-FP334-1014
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1 MB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    Hometown: HIGHLAND, CA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ralph Johnson Sailors conduct maintenance [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Anthony Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ralph Johnson Sailors conduct maintenance
    USS Ralph Johnson Sailors conduct maintenance
    USS Ralph Johnson Sailors conduct maintenance
    USS Ralph Johnson Sailors conduct maintenance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    Engineering
    NAVCENT
    Destroyer
    Maiden deployment
    C5F
    Ralph Johnson
    USCENTCOMPA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT