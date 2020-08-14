The newest chief master sergeant at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Ore., Ryan Rainville, donned his new rank on his service dress coat with the help of his wife and daughters during a ceremony, Aug. 14, 2020. The ceremony was possible with appropriate social distancing and by limiting the number of attendees. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jefferson Thompson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2020 Date Posted: 08.20.2020 18:24 Photo ID: 6322408 VIRIN: 200814-Z-NJ935-0049 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 3 MB Location: KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 173rd Fighter Wing promotes newest chief master sergeant [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Jefferson Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.