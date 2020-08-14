Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    173rd Fighter Wing promotes newest chief master sergeant [Image 2 of 3]

    173rd Fighter Wing promotes newest chief master sergeant

    KLAMATH FALLS, OR, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jefferson Thompson 

    173rd Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    The newest chief master sergeant at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Ore., Ryan Rainville, donned his new rank on his service dress coat with the help of his wife and daughters during a ceremony, Aug. 14, 2020. The ceremony was possible with appropriate social distancing and by limiting the number of attendees. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jefferson Thompson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 173rd Fighter Wing promotes newest chief master sergeant [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Jefferson Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ore.
    Chief Pinning
    Kingsley Field
    Klamath Falls
    Oregon Air National Guard
    173rd Fighter Wing

