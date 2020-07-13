1st Lt. Sarah Drerup, commander of the 299th Chemical Company, leads a horse during hands-on resiliency training at Central Kentucky Riding for Hope inside the Kentucky Horse Park, Lexington, Ky., Aug. 4, 2020. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Grace Begovich, 133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment).
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2020 14:41
|Photo ID:
|6322023
|VIRIN:
|200713-A-RC345-604
|Resolution:
|768x1024
|Size:
|148.74 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Peace, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Command teams learn about resilience training at Kentucky Horse Park
