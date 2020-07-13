Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Peace

    UNITED STATES

    07.13.2020

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    1st Lt. Sarah Drerup, commander of the 299th Chemical Company, leads a horse during hands-on resiliency training at Central Kentucky Riding for Hope inside the Kentucky Horse Park, Lexington, Ky., Aug. 4, 2020. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Grace Begovich, 133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment).

    Date Taken: 07.13.2020
    Date Posted: 08.20.2020 14:41
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Command teams learn about resilience training at Kentucky Horse Park

    Kentucky National Guard
    Leaders
    Lexington
    Horse Park

