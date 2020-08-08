Lt. Col. Lewis Gray, an Arkansas native, assumed command of the 419th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion in a change of command ceremony at the U.S. Army Reserve Center in Tustin, Calif. August 8, 2020. After the official ceremony, Gray takes command of his battalion. As an engineer with a MBA, Gray is currently the Chief Operations Officer for LinkOne Ingredients Solutions in Monett, MO.
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2020 13:52
|Photo ID:
|6321924
|VIRIN:
|200808-A-VA095-277
|Resolution:
|3380x2753
|Size:
|1.19 MB
|Location:
|TUSTIN, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Lt. Col. Gray assumes command of the 419th CSSB [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Fernando Ochoa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
