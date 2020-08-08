Lt. Col. Gray assumes command of the 419th CSSB

Lt. Col. Lewis Gray, an Arkansas native, assumed command of the 419th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion in a change of command ceremony at the U.S. Army Reserve Center in Tustin, Calif. August 8, 2020. After the official ceremony, Gray takes command of his battalion. As an engineer with a MBA, Gray is currently the Chief Operations Officer for LinkOne Ingredients Solutions in Monett, MO.

