    Lt. Col. Gray assumes command of the 419th CSSB [Image 2 of 2]

    TUSTIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2020

    Photo by Capt. Fernando Ochoa 

    311th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)   

    Lt. Col. Lewis Gray, an Arkansas native, assumed command of the 419th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion in a change of command ceremony at the U.S. Army Reserve Center in Tustin, Calif. August 8, 2020. After the official ceremony, Gray takes command of his battalion. As an engineer with a MBA, Gray is currently the Chief Operations Officer for LinkOne Ingredients Solutions in Monett, MO.

    Date Taken: 08.08.2020
    Date Posted: 08.20.2020 13:52
    Photo ID: 6321924
    VIRIN: 200808-A-VA095-277
    Resolution: 3380x2753
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: TUSTIN, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Col. Gray assumes command of the 419th CSSB [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Fernando Ochoa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Los Angeles
    Pentagon
    U.S. Army Reserve
    USARC
    311th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)
    419th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion
    Citizen Warrior
    653rd Regional Support Group

