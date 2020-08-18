Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HMCS Regina RIMPAC 2020 [Image 3 of 3]

    HMCS Regina RIMPAC 2020

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.18.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dan Bard 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet       

    200818-N-NO842-3005 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 18, 2020) Royal Canadian Navy ship HMCS Regina (FFH 334) conducts Officer of the Watch maneuvers with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) ship JS Ashigara (DDG 178), and Royal Australian Navy ships HMAS Hobart (DDG 39) and HMAS Arunta (FFH 151) during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2020. Ten nations, 22 ships, one submarine, and more than 5,300 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from August 17 to 31 at sea around the Hawaiian Islands. RIMPAC is a biennial exercise designed to foster and sustain cooperative relationships, critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. The exercise is a unique training platform designed to enhance interoperability and strategic maritime partnerships. RIMPAC 2020 is the 27th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Royal Canadian Navy photo by Master Seaman Dan Bard)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HMCS Regina RIMPAC 2020 [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Dan Bard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

