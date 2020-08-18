A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 494th Fighter Squadron flies over Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Aug. 18, 2020. The Liberty Wing is dedicated to maintaining combat readiness through daily training in order to safeguard U.S. national interests and those of NATO Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2020 Date Posted: 08.20.2020 09:08 Photo ID: 6321492 VIRIN: 200818-F-PW483-0192 Resolution: 6508x4343 Size: 13.84 MB Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB Web Views: 4 Downloads: 3 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Strike Eagle action at RAF Lakenheath [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.