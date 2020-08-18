Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Strike Eagle action at RAF Lakenheath [Image 9 of 9]

    Strike Eagle action at RAF Lakenheath

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.18.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 494th Fighter Squadron flies over Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Aug. 18, 2020. The Liberty Wing is dedicated to maintaining combat readiness through daily training in order to safeguard U.S. national interests and those of NATO Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2020
    Date Posted: 08.20.2020 09:08
    Photo ID: 6321492
    VIRIN: 200818-F-PW483-0192
    Resolution: 6508x4343
    Size: 13.84 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Strike Eagle action at RAF Lakenheath [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Strike Eagle action at RAF Lakenheath
    Strike Eagle action at RAF Lakenheath
    Strike Eagle action at RAF Lakenheath
    Strike Eagle action at RAF Lakenheath
    Strike Eagle action at RAF Lakenheath
    Strike Eagle action at RAF Lakenheath
    Strike Eagle action at RAF Lakenheath
    Strike Eagle action at RAF Lakenheath
    Strike Eagle action at RAF Lakenheath

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Airmen
    USAFE
    RAF Lakenheath
    Air Force
    USAF
    48th Fighter Wing
    Liberty Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT