    SAR Training on CFAS [Image 1 of 2]

    SAR Training on CFAS

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    08.20.2020

    Photo by Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    SASEBO, Japan (Aug. 20, 2020) – Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 2nd Class Jacob Satow, assigned to San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) and Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Georgianna Echols, assigned to Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48), conduct search and rescue training onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Aug. 20, 2020. SAR swimmers train to develop the flexibility, strength, endurance needed to function for 30 minutes in heavy seas while carrying out rescue operations at sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala)

