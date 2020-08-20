Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAO Air Operations [Image 2 of 3]

    CFAO Air Operations

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.20.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Dickinson 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    200820-N-GG858-1016 OKINAWA, Japan (Aug. 20, 2020) Naval Aircrewman (Mechanical) Tyler Hugg, from Jacksonville, Fl., assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO), inspects an emergency survival radio onboard a C-12 Huron aircraft in Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 20, 2020. CFAO supports the full spectrum of Navy operations on Okinawa and its major tenant commands are Commander Task Force 76, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5 and Patrol and Reconnaissance Force 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Dickinson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2020
    Date Posted: 08.19.2020 21:14
    Photo ID: 6321075
    VIRIN: 200820-N-GG858-1016
    Resolution: 7924x5418
    Size: 29.68 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAO Air Operations [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Matthew Dickinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    inspection
    radio
    plane
    survival
    flight
    readiness
    ready
    navy aircraft c-12 huron

