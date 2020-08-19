Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SecDef bilateral meeting with Iraq Minister of Defense Juma’a al-Jaburi [Image 15 of 19]

    SecDef bilateral meeting with Iraq Minister of Defense Juma’a al-Jaburi

    DC, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2020

    Photo by Marv Lynchard 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper hosts a bilateral meeting with Republic of Iraq Minister of Defense Juma’a al-Jaburi at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., August 19, 2020. (DoD photo by Marvin Lynchard)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2020
    Date Posted: 08.19.2020 18:58
    Photo ID: 6320964
    VIRIN: 200819-D-FW736-2015
    Resolution: 4472x2985
    Size: 7.12 MB
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SecDef bilateral meeting with Iraq Minister of Defense Juma’a al-Jaburi [Image 19 of 19], by Marv Lynchard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SecDef bilateral meeting with Iraq Minister of Defense Juma’a al-Jaburi
    SecDef bilateral meeting with Iraq Minister of Defense Juma’a al-Jaburi
    SecDef bilateral meeting with Iraq Minister of Defense Juma’a al-Jaburi
    SecDef bilateral meeting with Iraq Minister of Defense Juma’a al-Jaburi
    SecDef bilateral meeting with Iraq Minister of Defense Juma’a al-Jaburi
    SecDef bilateral meeting with Iraq Minister of Defense Juma’a al-Jaburi
    SecDef bilateral meeting with Iraq Minister of Defense Juma’a al-Jaburi
    SecDef bilateral meeting with Iraq Minister of Defense Juma’a al-Jaburi
    SecDef bilateral meeting with Iraq Minister of Defense Juma’a al-Jaburi
    SecDef bilateral meeting with Iraq Minister of Defense Juma’a al-Jaburi
    SecDef bilateral meeting with Iraq Minister of Defense Juma’a al-Jaburi
    SecDef bilateral meeting with Iraq Minister of Defense Juma’a al-Jaburi
    SecDef bilateral meeting with Iraq Minister of Defense Juma’a al-Jaburi
    SecDef bilateral meeting with Iraq Minister of Defense Juma’a al-Jaburi
    SecDef bilateral meeting with Iraq Minister of Defense Juma’a al-Jaburi
    SecDef bilateral meeting with Iraq Minister of Defense Juma’a al-Jaburi
    SecDef bilateral meeting with Iraq Minister of Defense Juma’a al-Jaburi
    SecDef bilateral meeting with Iraq Minister of Defense Juma’a al-Jaburi
    SecDef bilateral meeting with Iraq Minister of Defense Juma’a al-Jaburi

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    pentagon
    secretary of defense
    sec def
    iraq
    bilat
    defence minister
    mark t. esper
    juma’a al-jaburi

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT