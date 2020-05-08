Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Silent Service Works With Eyes in the Sky [Image 3 of 3]

    Silent Service Works With Eyes in the Sky

    SANTA RITA, GUAM, GUAM

    08.05.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kelsey Hockenberger 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    SANTA RITA, Guam (Aug. 5, 2020) Sailors assigned to the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Asheville (SSN 758) demonstrate the use of a search and rescue litter which is used for personnel transfer and medical evacuation transportation. Sailors assigned to the “Island Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 trained Sailors from Asheville’s emergency medical assistance team with basic first aid and helicopter transportation techniques for medical evacuation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelsey J. Hockenberger)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2020
