Silent Service Works With Eyes in the Sky

SANTA RITA, Guam (Aug. 5, 2020) Sailors assigned to the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Asheville (SSN 758) demonstrate the use of a search and rescue litter which is used for personnel transfer and medical evacuation transportation. Sailors assigned to the “Island Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 trained Sailors from Asheville’s emergency medical assistance team with basic first aid and helicopter transportation techniques for medical evacuation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelsey J. Hockenberger)

Date Taken: 08.05.2020
Location: SANTA RITA, GUAM, GU