Col. Florence A. Blanchfield joined the Army during World War I and the influenza pandemic of 1918 that killed an estimated 50 million people around the world. She went on to lead the Army Nurse Corps during World War II, placing nurses in combat zones because that is where their care was needed in order to save service members’ lives. In return for their dedication, she championed and obtained equal rank, pay and benefits for nurses while helping pave the way for women to follow. U.S. Army photo submitted by Maria Yager.
