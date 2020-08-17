Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Florence A. Blanchfield [Image 2 of 2]

    Col. Florence A. Blanchfield

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2020

    Photo by Maria Christina Yager 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    Col. Florence A. Blanchfield joined the Army during World War I and the influenza pandemic of 1918 that killed an estimated 50 million people around the world. She went on to lead the Army Nurse Corps during World War II, placing nurses in combat zones because that is where their care was needed in order to save service members’ lives. In return for their dedication, she championed and obtained equal rank, pay and benefits for nurses while helping pave the way for women to follow. U.S. Army photo submitted by Maria Yager.

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Florence A. Blanchfield [Image 2 of 2], by Maria Christina Yager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

