    SJAFB develops multi-capable Airmen during Joint Exercise Razor Talon [Image 6 of 6]

    SJAFB develops multi-capable Airmen during Joint Exercise Razor Talon

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Airmen from Seymour Johnson Air Force Base load munitions onto an F-15E Strike Eagle during Razor Talon at Cherry Point Marine Corp Air Station, North Carolina, Aug.12, 2020. The purpose of Razor Talon was to train multi-capable Airmen to quickly deploy and operate at an austere location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2020
    Date Posted: 08.19.2020
    Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    SJAFB develops multi-capable Airmen during Joint Exercise Razor Talon

    TAGS

    C-17
    F-15E
    Strike Eagle
    SJAFB
    4FW
    Razor Talon
    6th Marines Regiment
    Multi-Capable Airmen

