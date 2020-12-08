Airmen from Seymour Johnson Air Force Base load munitions onto an F-15E Strike Eagle during Razor Talon at Cherry Point Marine Corp Air Station, North Carolina, Aug.12, 2020. The purpose of Razor Talon was to train multi-capable Airmen to quickly deploy and operate at an austere location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2020 11:07
|Photo ID:
|6320291
|VIRIN:
|200812-F-JN771-1167
|Resolution:
|3827x2734
|Size:
|2.27 MB
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SJAFB develops multi-capable Airmen during Joint Exercise Razor Talon [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
