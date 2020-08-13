Indiana Guardsmen lend a hand to Indianapolis Colts

Indiana Guardsmen from around the state and donned in masks came together to hold up a football field sized flag at the Shelbyville Aviation Flight Facility, Aug. 13, 2020. In the past, this tradition is on display for the national anthem during Indianapolis Colts pregame ceremonies. However this year, Guardsmen participated in a pre-recorded version to keep the tradition alive but in a safe, responsible manner. (Photo by National Guard Sgt. Joshua Syberg)

