    Indiana Guardsmen lend a hand to Indianapolis Colts [Image 7 of 7]

    Indiana Guardsmen lend a hand to Indianapolis Colts

    IN, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Joshua Syberg 

    Indiana National Guard Headquarters

    Indiana Guardsmen from around the state and donned in masks came together to hold up a football field sized flag at the Shelbyville Aviation Flight Facility, Aug. 13, 2020. In the past, this tradition is on display for the national anthem during Indianapolis Colts pregame ceremonies. However this year, Guardsmen participated in a pre-recorded version to keep the tradition alive but in a safe, responsible manner. (Photo by National Guard Sgt. Joshua Syberg)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2020
    Date Posted: 08.19.2020 09:46
    Photo ID: 6320032
    VIRIN: 200813-Z-XJ616-1012
    Resolution: 5304x7952
    Size: 25.75 MB
    Location: IN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Indiana Guardsmen lend a hand to Indianapolis Colts [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Joshua Syberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Mortar
    infantryman
    Indiana National Guard
    masks
    exercise
    infantry
    CDC
    Army
    training
    National Guard
    151st
    76th
    coronavirus
    COVID-19

