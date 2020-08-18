Junior officers and noncommissioned officers can attend law school on Army's dime

The Office of the Judge Advocate General is now accepting applications for the Army's Funded Legal Education Program. Under this program, the Army projects sending up to 25 active duty commissioned officers and – new this year – noncommissioned officers to civilian law school at government expense. Selected officers and NCOs will attend law school beginning in fall 2021 and will remain on active duty while attending law school. (U.S. Army graphic by Sgt. Stephen P. Perez)

